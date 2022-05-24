ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
May 24, 2022
Pakistan

PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior minister says party will not be allowed to propagate its misleading agenda
BR Web Desk Updated 24 May, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Tuesday that the government will not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold its long march on May 25 (Wednesday).

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the federal cabinet has decided not to allow the PTI to hold its long march in order to stop them from "propagating their misleading agenda".

He said that PTI has moved from abuses to bullets, referring to a constable who was shot dead on Monday night during a raid in Punjab.

Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

"Imran Khan wants to divide the nation," the interior minister claimed, saying that the PTI chairman directed his party members during rallies to call people from other parties "robbers and traitors".

Sanaullah said PTI's proposed long march has nothing to do with the democratic norms as the party wants to spread anarchy in the country. He said the entire leadership of the PTI is present in Peshawar from where it is planning to invade the federal capital by utilizing forces and resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister added that they respect the right of expression and staging a peaceful democratic protest, but nobody can be allowed to stage a "bloody march".

Sanaullah vowed to protect the lives and properties of the capital's people "at all costs", saying that no one will be allowed to "dictate".

On Sunday, Imran announced that the party will hold its long march on Wednesday, saying that his call is not for PTI supporters alone, but for the entire nation, because “this is not politics, but Jihad towards the real struggle for freedom.”

Khan said that he will spend as many days in Islamabad as it takes to force the “imported government” to dissolve assemblies and announce the date for fresh elections.

Khan called on the bureaucracy and the police not to take any "wrong action" to stop his long march, warning that he will take action against those responsible.

He also urged the military establishment to stay neutral as they claim and create no hindrance to his peaceful march.

