On Imran Khan's call, PTI begins its long march as govt launches crackdown

LIVE COVERAGE

On its party chairman Imran Khan's call, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders began leading rallies from different points on Wednesday morning, heading toward the federal capital from various parts of the country as the government attempted all possible measures to stop the long march.

2:08pm

Police attempts to arrest PTI's Hammad Azhar.

1:53pm

Imran Khan's caravan reaches Karnal Sher Khan interchange, Swabi.

1:30pm

The Supreme Court (SC) directs the Islamabad chief commissioner to provide an alternate site to PTI for its long march, saying "let the PTI hold its protest and then go home".

12:50 pm

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reaches Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, and will lead the procession from Ambar Interchange.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reaches Swabi

12:42pm

In a video message, Imran says he is starting the long march from Peshawar and invites all from KPK to reach Wali interchange.

"I will lead the caravan from there and will march to Islamabad," he says.

Earlier updates

PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, and Shafqat Mehmood are among those PTI members leading the long march from different points.

Video footage showed policemen stopping the supporters from moving forward and making use of tear gas.

In several tweets, the official Twitter handle of the PTI said that their marchers were also stopped at the Shahdara area in Lahore and later marched after they removed the hurdles.

In a tweet, Azhar said that the impediments and containers on Batti Chowk, Ravi Bridge and Shahdara have been removed and the roads have been cleared by "the public".

Moreover, a tweet from Senator Ejaz Chaudhary's official Twitter said that he was arrested after the place he was staying in was "stormed by over 100 policemen".

"The place he was staying was stormed by over 100 policemen — the gate of the house broken," the admin of the handle said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government stated weapons were recovered from the vehicles of PTI's Lahore office bearers. In a tweet, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that weapons were recovered by Punjab Lahore police from vehicles of PTI Lahore office bearers Zubair Niazi and Bajash Niazi.

She also provided details of the weapons which comprise six "223 bore guns, 13 SMG rifles, three pistols, 10 'Kopay', 96 magazines of SMG rifles and 223 bore guns, 26 magazines of pistols, 50 boxes of bullets and six bigger packs of bullets.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly