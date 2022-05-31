Four Afghan singers held

PESHAWAR: Four Afghan singers were arrested and put behind bars in Tehkal police station here on Monday.

Afghan singers who were holding placards and chanting slogans against Police and local administration while staging the protest demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, in a move to lodge their complaints against the latter.

They have entered Pakistan through difficult routes on the basis of insecurity, as there was a threat to their lives back home.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022