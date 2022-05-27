ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.93%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.71%)
ASL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.05%)
AVN 82.95 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.94%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.84%)
FFL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
FNEL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.11%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.17%)
GGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.02%)
GTECH 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.04%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.32%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.47%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.67%)
MLCF 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.52%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.49%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.27%)
TPL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 84.74 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.75%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.57%)
WAVES 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.41%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.13%)
YOUW 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.9%)
BR100 4,356 Increased By 123.4 (2.92%)
BR30 16,193 Increased By 706.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 43,485 Increased By 942.9 (2.22%)
KSE30 16,564 Increased By 421.3 (2.61%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

  • The move could further fuel inflation
BR Web Desk 27 May, 2022

After hiking up rates of petroleum products, the government has raised flour prices by Rs180, a move that could fuel inflation further.

As per a notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, a 20kg bag will now be available at Rs980 as compared to the previous price of Rs800, an increase of Rs180.

Meanwhile, the price of a 10kg flour bag has jumped up to Rs490 per bag as compared to the previous rate of Rs400, registering a hike of Rs90.

The flour price hike follows the government's earlier announcement to increase petroleum products’ prices by Rs30 per litre in an effort to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The increase in petroleum prices was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail at a hurriedly called press conference. He expressed the hope that reaching an understanding on staff-level agreement with the IMF would be easier as constructive discussions are being held with the Fund on revival of the $6 billion Extended Fund Faiclity (EFF) programme.

Analysts have regularly pointed out that the resumption of the IMF programme is crucial for the South Asian country facing a bulging current account deficit amid a spike in the import bill. However, they have also warned that the move could spike up inflation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government last week reduced the rate of 10kg of flour from Rs650 to Rs490, as part of its provincial government relief package

IMF utility stores POL rates infaltion flour rate

Comments

1000 characters

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Govt takes major step to hurt PTI’s electoral prospects

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

Read more stories