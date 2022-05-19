ANL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
ASL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.02%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.99%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.68%)
GGL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.38%)
GTECH 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
MLCF 28.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.27%)
SNGP 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
TPL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
TREET 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.03%)
TRG 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.43%)
UNITY 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.32%)
WAVES 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,274 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,888 Decreased By -68 (-0.45%)
KSE100 42,969 Decreased By -57.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,364 Increased By 3.7 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab slashes flour prices as part of relief package

The Punjab government slashed the rate of 10 kg of flour from Rs650 to Rs490
BR Web Desk 19 May, 2022

The Punjab government slashed on Thursday the rate of 10 kg of flour from Rs650 to Rs490, as part of its provincial government relief package, announced Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Taking to Twitter, CM Punjab said that in the first phase, the price of 10kg flour is being reduced from Rs650 to Rs490 i.e. a reduction of Rs160.

Hamza said that the government is giving Rs200 billion subsidy on flour, which is a primary food component.

“The politics of looting, anarchy, division and self-promotion are not our focus but to give relief to the people and cure the sufferings of the last 4 years,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Hamza slammed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for creating fertilizer shortages and supplying low-quality seeds to farmers, reported Aaj News.

PM Shehbaz calls for achieving wheat procurement targets by June 1

He said that despite hurdles, the government has managed to procure 4.5 million tons of wheat in the international market, which is being sold at $500 per ton or Rs4,000 per maund.

"However, we have procured wheat at Rs2,200 per maund,” he said, adding that the province has procured enough wheat stocks to last a year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed concerns over non-fulfilment of wheat procurement targets by the provinces and fixed June 1 as the deadline for them to complete the procurement.

Meanwhile, Hamza also commented on the provincial political crisis and Omar Safraz Cheema's removal as Punjab governor. He said that in the absence of a governor, the speaker is meant to become acting governor, but this has not yet happened and there has been no cabinet in Punjab for one and half months.

Pakistan PTI Hamza Shahbaz Punjab CM flour rate flour subsidy

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab slashes flour prices as part of relief package

Govt seeks more SDRs from IMF to propel economy

Foreign interference halted economic improvement: Asad Umar

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Cheema challenges his removal as Punjab governor in IHC

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Read more stories