LDA chief for expediting work on Shahkam Chowk flyover

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed relevant officials to expedite work on the Shahkam Chowk flyover project by increasing the manpower.

He issued the direction during his visit to the project site on Thursday. He apologized to the people for the temporary inconvenience and asked the officials present on the site that all steps should be taken to complete the project as soon as possible.

“Under this project, the 5.6km long Defense Road from Labor Colony to Shahkam Chowk is also being rehabilitated and the Canal Road is being repaired.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022