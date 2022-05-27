ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LDA chief for expediting work on Shahkam Chowk flyover

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed relevant officials to expedite work on the Shahkam Chowk flyover project by increasing the manpower.

He issued the direction during his visit to the project site on Thursday. He apologized to the people for the temporary inconvenience and asked the officials present on the site that all steps should be taken to complete the project as soon as possible.

“Under this project, the 5.6km long Defense Road from Labor Colony to Shahkam Chowk is also being rehabilitated and the Canal Road is being repaired.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LDA Shahkam Chowk flyover project Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa

Comments

1000 characters

LDA chief for expediting work on Shahkam Chowk flyover

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Fine-tuning of 11th Pak-Afghan JEC agenda initiated

Ministry to oppose export of sugar

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

Is an interim or not-so-interim setup in the offing?

Read more stories