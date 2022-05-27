ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Dr Asad’s appointment: LHC suspends single bench’s decision

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice heading a division bench suspended the decision of a single bench against the appointment of Prof Dr Asad Aslam as administrator of the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (Phota) and sought replies from the respondents by September 26 next.

The bench was hearing an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) challenging the decision of the single bench passed on a petition of Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz. The appellant’s counsel argued that the respondent Dr Ayaz had only teaching experience and lacked requisite experience of management. He said the respondent was not eligible to be considered for appointment against the post in question.

The counsel also questioned the jurisdiction of the court to intervene in the domain of the executive saying the matter in hand was a technical and policy matter. He asked the division bench to set aside the decision of the single bench.

The single judge on May 13 had set aside the notification of Dr Asad Aslam’s appointment for being illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority. The judge had referred the matter to the chief minister with a direction to appoint the candidate highest on merit preferably within a period of 15 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

