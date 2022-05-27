ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Pakistan

‘Bagh Aman Mela 2022’ concludes in Tirah

Press Release 27 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: Tirah area of Khyber tribal district which was once considered a symbol of terrorism. Following the terrorist attacks and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and local people, peace is restored in the area.

Repatriation of TDPs is continue and families are returning back to their villages in Tirah valley. The development journey in the area is going on very fast and holding of various events in Tirah is the guarantee of peace.

In this regard, the District Administration, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North jointly organised “Bagh Aman Mela” from May 23 to 25. In this mega event, children waved the national flag and presented various tableaus. While marching in, the band received special accolades from the spectators through beautiful melodies.

On the occasion, the bike riders of the Pakistan Army Military Police also demonstrated their skills. Khattak dance and other regional dances were also performed at the festival. A large number of people from other tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the Bagh Aman Mela.

