BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,950.32
High:                      42,636.54
Low:                       41,917.55
Net Change:                   489.93
Volume (000):                 76,030
Value (000):               4,273,564
Makt Cap (000)         1,667,866,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,583.37
NET CH                     (-) 38.75
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,175.18
NET CH                     (-) 93.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,427.50
NET CH                    (-) 100.34
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,167.83
NET CH                     (-) 44.33
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,555.91
NET CH                     (-) 10.25
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,117.45
NET CH                     (-) 82.71
====================================
As on:                   24-May-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

