KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,950.32 High: 42,636.54 Low: 41,917.55 Net Change: 489.93 Volume (000): 76,030 Value (000): 4,273,564 Makt Cap (000) 1,667,866,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,583.37 NET CH (-) 38.75 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,175.18 NET CH (-) 93.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,427.50 NET CH (-) 100.34 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,167.83 NET CH (-) 44.33 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,555.91 NET CH (-) 10.25 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,117.45 NET CH (-) 82.71 ==================================== As on: 24-May-2022 ====================================

