Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
==================================== BR...
25 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,950.32
High: 42,636.54
Low: 41,917.55
Net Change: 489.93
Volume (000): 76,030
Value (000): 4,273,564
Makt Cap (000) 1,667,866,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,583.37
NET CH (-) 38.75
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,175.18
NET CH (-) 93.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,427.50
NET CH (-) 100.34
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,167.83
NET CH (-) 44.33
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,555.91
NET CH (-) 10.25
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,117.45
NET CH (-) 82.71
====================================
As on: 24-May-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments