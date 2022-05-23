ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
Majority of shareholders voted in favour of Didi’s New York delisting plans

Reuters 23 May, 2022

A majority shareholders of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global voted in favour of its plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

In an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Monday, 96.26% of shareholders who were present and voting, voted in favor of delisting Didi’s American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), according to a company statement.

Didi sets shareholder meeting on May 23 to vote on US delisting plans

Didi, which last month set the EGM on May 23 to vote on the delisting plans, also said at the time it will not apply to list its shares on any other stock exchange before the delisting was complete.

There is no promise from Didi on if or when the company could successfully get the shares listed in Hong Kong after delisting from New York.

Didi plans to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or after June 2 to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the NYSE.

