Federal budget to be presented on June 10

Zaheer Abbasi 21 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to present the annual budget for the next fiscal year (2022-23) in the National Assembly on June 10 and the Cabinet Division has been asked to convene the budget meeting.

The Secretary Finance in a letter dated May 18, 2022, to the secretary Cabinet Division stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been pleased to approve the schedule of submission of the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. in the National Assembly and its transmission to the Senate of Pakistan.

The budget for 2022-23 along with the Finance Bill 2022 is scheduled to be presented in the National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday, the 10th June 2022.

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

The Finance Division has requested the Cabinet Division to convene a special budget meeting of the federal cabinet for consideration of the budgetary proposals.

The venue and time for the special budget meeting of the cabinet may also be communicated, Finance Division added. An official said that usually Special Cabinet meeting approves budget strategy papers following detailed deliberation on the presentation made to it by the Finance Minister and Secretary Finance.

