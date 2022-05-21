CII urges banks not to challenge FSC’s anti-riba verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has urged banks not go in appeal against the decision of the Federal Shariah Court (FSC) on anti-interest and play their role in promoting non-interest bearing economy in the country.

The CII, during its 228th meeting, appreciated the FSC’s anti-interest decision and assured that the council would extend all possible assistance in ensuring its implementation in letter and spirit, said a statement on Friday. It also expressed deep concerns over the growing political tensions and the atmosphere of hatred and accusations in the country.

Renowned Religious Scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani had already appealed to the nation in that regard, it said.

The council said the current situation did not bode well for the future of the nation.

It would have a negative impact on the country’s economy and future generations it said, adding that the civil society should come forward.