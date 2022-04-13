ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FSC reserves verdict in Riba-free economy case

APP 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a case seeking Riba- (Interest) free economy in the country.

The full bench of FSC comprising Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain M Shaikh heard a number of constitutional petitions filed against Riba-based banking system in the country and reserved the decision of the case after completion of arguments of the lawyers of the parties.

During the course of proceedings, Dr Aslam Khaki counsel for the United Bank Limited (UBL) pleaded the court to grant further time as he was unaware about the meeting of the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) with the President of Pakistan.

It remained to be examined whether the schemes of the banks which had been challenged fall within the definition of Riba, he added. The bench responded that no scheme of any bank was challenged before the FSC.

The counsel said that depositing money in a limited bank did not fall under the category of interest as limited bank shared profit and loss. He said if a citizen took a loan and bank charged interest from it, then it was cruelty and usury. “We have to differentiate between interest and indexation,” he added.

Farid Paracha, a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami also appeared before the bench and stated that Pakistan was indebted to the tune of 50,000 billion rupees. It was the responsibility of the court to guide through the Shariah to get the country out of difficulties, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Riba case was remanded by Shariath Appellate Bench Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2002. The existing bench of the Federal Shariat Court headed by the chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai took keen and unprecedented interest in this matter.

Around 34 hearings were conducted. Petitioners, their counsels, juris consults, Amicus Curiae, Economists, Experts, scholars, chartered accountants, Attorney General, and Advocate Generals advanced their arguments and the Court heard them with patience. They also gave suggestions for conversion of the existing banking system into Riba-free Islamic Banking system.

Federal Shariat Court Riba free economy case Riba (Interest) free economy

Comments

1000 characters

FSC reserves verdict in Riba-free economy case

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign

Govt change peaceful, but raises near-term policy uncertainty: Fitch

MoU signed with China on economic, trade cooperation WG

Failure to buy LNG from spot market: Gas crisis set to simmer in summer

PM abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices

Suri claims ‘threat letter’ received by SC

Presentation to PM being finalised by FBR

$30bn financing needs in FY23: Miftah underscores need for ‘restarting’ IMF programme

Govt’s policy directive: Jazz signs renewed licence with PTA

N-power plants set up by China face financial problems

Read more stories