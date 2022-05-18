UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales drop in April

SINGAPORE: Sales of marine fuel in the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah marine refuelling and oil storage hub dropped 4% in April, official data showed, slipping to a two-month low.

April bunker sales volumes were about 665,000 cubic metres, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), equivalent to about 636,500 tonnes, Reuters calculations showed.

In March, Fujairah bunkering volumes were at about 691,000 cubic meters.

Combined low-sulphur bunker sales in April fell 2% from the previous month to about 548,000 cubic meters, Reuters calculations showed.

The share of low-sulphur sales to overall bunker volumes were at 82% in April, compared with 81% in March, Reuters calculations showed.

Sales of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) slipped to about 117,000 cubic meters in April, down 10% from the previous month, while demand for the mainstream 380-cst very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dropped 3% to about 513,000 cubic meters.

Sales of low-sulphur marine gasoil (LSMGO) remained relatively unchanged in April around 33,000 cubic meters, while marine gasoil (MGO) volumes jumped 71% from the previous month to about 1,900 cubic meters.