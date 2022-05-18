ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
ASL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.42%)
AVN 72.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.78%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
GGGL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
GGL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.59%)
GTECH 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.91%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.07%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.42%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.8%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SNGP 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.37%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.24%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.73%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.33%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.33%)
UNITY 22.87 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.39%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.53%)
BR100 4,273 Increased By 48.1 (1.14%)
BR30 14,859 Increased By 385.8 (2.67%)
KSE100 43,052 Increased By 325.7 (0.76%)
KSE30 16,380 Increased By 133.7 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales drop in April

Reuters 18 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Sales of marine fuel in the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah marine refuelling and oil storage hub dropped 4% in April, official data showed, slipping to a two-month low.

April bunker sales volumes were about 665,000 cubic metres, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), equivalent to about 636,500 tonnes, Reuters calculations showed.

In March, Fujairah bunkering volumes were at about 691,000 cubic meters.

Combined low-sulphur bunker sales in April fell 2% from the previous month to about 548,000 cubic meters, Reuters calculations showed.

The share of low-sulphur sales to overall bunker volumes were at 82% in April, compared with 81% in March, Reuters calculations showed.

Oil prices extend gains on China demand optimism

Sales of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) slipped to about 117,000 cubic meters in April, down 10% from the previous month, while demand for the mainstream 380-cst very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dropped 3% to about 513,000 cubic meters.

Sales of low-sulphur marine gasoil (LSMGO) remained relatively unchanged in April around 33,000 cubic meters, while marine gasoil (MGO) volumes jumped 71% from the previous month to about 1,900 cubic meters.

uae fuel MENA Fujairah Oil Industry Zone Fujairah

Comments

1000 characters

UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales drop in April

MoC asked to come up with creative strategy

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

Govt sacks IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Read more stories