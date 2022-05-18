ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
ASL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.42%)
AVN 72.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.78%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
GGGL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
GGL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.59%)
GTECH 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.91%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.07%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.42%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.8%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SNGP 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.37%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.24%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.73%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.33%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.33%)
UNITY 22.87 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.39%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.53%)
BR100 4,273 Increased By 48.1 (1.14%)
BR30 14,859 Increased By 385.8 (2.67%)
KSE100 43,052 Increased By 325.7 (0.76%)
KSE30 16,380 Increased By 133.7 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices extend gains on China demand optimism

Reuters 18 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country gradually eases some of its strict COVID-19 containment measures.

Brent crude futures were up 48 cents, or 0.4%, at $112.41 a barrel at 0410 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 93 cents, or 0.8%, to $113.33 a barrel, paring some losses after oil prices fell by around 2% in the previous session.

Shanghai on Tuesday achieved its long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones and on Monday set out plans for ending a lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks.

“Beyond the near term, less awful news on China offers a nip in the tail in the form of much higher oil demand and prices, which is positive for producers, but harmful for consumer sentiment,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a client note. US crude and gasoline stocks fell last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Oil rises to 7-week high on EU’s Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

US government data is due on Wednesday. “Soaring diesel and distillate prices, along with tight crude stocks is supporting WTI and I believe that situation will limit the downside from here in oil prices over the next few sessions,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

However, there is still pressure on prices following reports that the United States is allowing Chevron Corp to negotiate oil licences with Venezuela’s national producer, temporarily lifting a US ban on such discussions, analysts from ANZ Research said in a client note on Wednesday.

“The proposed changes could ultimately lead to more crude oil hitting the market.”

Further weighing on the market was the European Union’s failure on Monday to persuade Hungary to lift its veto on a proposed embargo on Russian oil.

But some diplomats now point to a May 30-31 summit as the moment for agreement on a phased ban.

In the United States, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed to stifle a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices extend gains on China demand optimism

MoC asked to come up with creative strategy

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

Govt sacks IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Read more stories