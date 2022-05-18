KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
(TELETFC) Telecard Ltd 12-05-2022 18-05-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd 17-05-2022 19-05-2022 20% B 13-05-2022
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd 14-05-2022 20-05-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba# 14-05-2022 20-05-2022 20-05-2022
(NEXTCP) Next Capital Ltd * 15-05-2022 21-05-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-05-2022 22-05-2022
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd# 16-05-2022 23-05-2022 23-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15%(F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd# 17-05-2022 24-05-2022 24-05-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd 21-05-2022 24-05-2022 7.5% B ,10% R 19-05-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd# 18-05-2022 27-05-2022 27-05-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd-B 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022
Packages Ltd# 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 150% R 20-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5%(F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-05-2022 31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd# 25-05-2022 01-06-2022 01-06-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal
Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 27-05-2022 02-06-2022
TPL Corp Ltd# 27-05-2022 02-06-2022 02-06-2022
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd 27-05-2022 03-06-2022 NIL 03-06-2022
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd 21-05-2022 06-06-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-06-2022 24-06-2022 150%(F) 08-06-2022 24-06-2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure for Final payment *
Comments