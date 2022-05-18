KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== (TELETFC) Telecard Ltd 12-05-2022 18-05-2022 Millat Tractors Ltd 17-05-2022 19-05-2022 20% B 13-05-2022 (PESC2) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd 14-05-2022 20-05-2022 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba# 14-05-2022 20-05-2022 20-05-2022 (NEXTCP) Next Capital Ltd * 15-05-2022 21-05-2022 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-05-2022 22-05-2022 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd# 16-05-2022 23-05-2022 23-05-2022 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15%(F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd# 17-05-2022 24-05-2022 24-05-2022 East West Insurance Company Ltd 21-05-2022 24-05-2022 7.5% B ,10% R 19-05-2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd# 18-05-2022 27-05-2022 27-05-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd-B 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022 Packages Ltd# 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022 Oilboy Energy Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 150% R 20-05-2022 Askari General Insurance Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5%(F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-05-2022 31-05-2022 Summit Bank Ltd# 25-05-2022 01-06-2022 01-06-2022 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 27-05-2022 02-06-2022 TPL Corp Ltd# 27-05-2022 02-06-2022 02-06-2022 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 27-05-2022 03-06-2022 NIL 03-06-2022 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 21-05-2022 06-06-2022 Atlas Honda Ltd 10-06-2022 24-06-2022 150%(F) 08-06-2022 24-06-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for Final payment *

