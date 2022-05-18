ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 18 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(TELETFC) Telecard Ltd         12-05-2022   18-05-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd            17-05-2022   19-05-2022     20% B          13-05-2022
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd     14-05-2022   20-05-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba#      14-05-2022   20-05-2022                                    20-05-2022
(NEXTCP) Next Capital Ltd *    15-05-2022   21-05-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                    16-05-2022   22-05-2022
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd#                  16-05-2022   23-05-2022                                    23-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                       17-05-2022   23-05-2022     15%(F)         13-05-2022      23-05-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd#        17-05-2022   24-05-2022                                    24-05-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                    21-05-2022   24-05-2022     7.5% B ,10% R  19-05-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd#                   18-05-2022   27-05-2022                                    27-05-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd       20-05-2022   28-05-2022     NIL                            28-05-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd-B     20-05-2022   28-05-2022     NIL                            28-05-2022
Packages Ltd#                  23-05-2022   30-05-2022                                    30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd              24-05-2022   30-05-2022     150% R         20-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                    24-05-2022   30-05-2022     27.5%(F)       20-05-2022      30-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd#               24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                    31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd#     24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                    31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                   30-05-2022   31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd#               25-05-2022   01-06-2022                                    01-06-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal
Iron & Steel Industries Ltd    27-05-2022   02-06-2022
TPL Corp Ltd#                  27-05-2022   02-06-2022                                    02-06-2022
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                    27-05-2022   03-06-2022     NIL                            03-06-2022
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd                       21-05-2022   06-06-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd                10-06-2022   24-06-2022     150%(F)        08-06-2022      24-06-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for Final payment *

stock exchanges

