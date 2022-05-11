UHS to open Telemedicine dept at SIMS

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will open its Telemedicine department at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) for which funds will be provided by the varsity.

The Telemedicine department will operate round the clock whereas the consultancy will be provided by the faculty of both institutions including the vice-chancellor and the principal. Furthermore, separate services will be provided for women under the UHS Pink Telemedicine Initiative with all the staff of the section being female.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the SIMS delegation under the leadership of its Principal, Professor Muhammad Farooq Afzal.

