ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.6%)
FFL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
GGL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.48%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.45%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.2%)
PTC 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
TELE 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
TPLP 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.13%)
TREET 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.98%)
TRG 74.90 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.53%)
UNITY 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.82%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,341 Increased By 18.2 (0.42%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 171.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 43,624 Increased By 231.1 (0.53%)
KSE30 16,609 Increased By 82.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant on Tuesday

Reuters 10 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: Tesla Inc has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory.

The plant plans to manufacture less than 200 vehicles on Tuesday, according to the memo, far less than the roughly 1,200 units it has been building each day since shortly after it reopened on April 19 following a 22-day closure.

Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production on Monday.

Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

Tesla had planned as late as last week to increase output to pre-lockdown levels by next week.

It was not immediately clear when the current supply issues can be resolved, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the production plans are private.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a query for comment.

China Passenger Car Association is scheduled to release April sales for Tesla, China’s second-largest EV maker behind BYD, on Tuesday.

Volkswagen CEO sees tight race with Tesla for e-car crown by 2025

Another auto association said last week it estimated overall auto sales in China dropped 48% in April as zero-COVID lockdowns shut factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending.

Aptiv, Tesla’s main supplier of wire harnesses, stopped shipping from a Shanghai plant that supplies Tesla and General Motors Co after COVID-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Tesla’s Shanghai plant, also known as the Gigafactory 3, produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover for the China market and for export.

Tesla partially resumed production at the Shanghai plant on April 19 following a 22-day closure caused by the city’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18

Tesla had been aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, Reuters reported previously.

Shanghai authorities have tightened a city-wide lockdown imposed more than a month ago on the commercial hub with a population of 25 million, a move that could extend curbs on movement through the month.

China’s Shanghai Tesla EV maker

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant on Tuesday

PM assails IK over ‘anti-state’ speech

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Imran says his remarks were against ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of today’, not against army

Prevention of base erosion, profit-shifting by MNCs: Dual taxation treaties as modified by MLI inked with 28 states

NA condemns anti-army statements

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

Read more stories