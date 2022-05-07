Brecorder Logo
Badin’s DHO told to ensure availability of drugs in hospitals

Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

HYDERABAD: Badin’s Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan Friday directed District Health Officer Badin and other concerned officers to ensure sufficient stock of medicines in all hospitals, BHUs and other health centers in the district. Further, snake and dog bite vaccines in these centers must remain all the time to meet emergencies, he further directed the concerned.

Agha Shahnawaz was presiding over a meeting on health facilities and water-related issues in his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Badin Najeeb ur Rehman Jamali, District Health Officer Dr. Sher Mohammad, XEN Public Health Engineering Anwar Chunhar, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiar-kars and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to repair ambulances which are out of order so that any emergency situation could be dealt or injured of road accident could be shifted in big cities’ hospitals without difficulties.

