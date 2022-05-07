Indian climber dies on Himalayan peak

KATHMANDU: An Indian climber has died in Nepal near the summit of the world’s third-highest peak, expedition organisers said Friday, the third fatality of this year’s busy Himalayan spring climbing season. Narayanan Iyer, 52, died Thursday at an altitude of 8,200 metres (26,900 feet), near the top of Mount Kanchenjunga.

“He was slower than others and we had two guides assist him. He was very exhausted, couldn’t continue and collapsed,” Nivesh Karki of expedition company Pioneer Adventure told AFP.

Karki said that Iyer’s family had been informed and the company is working out details for the recovery of his body.

Nepal has issued 68 permits to foreign climbers for the 8,586-metre (28,169-foot) Kanchenjunga this season and several made it to the summit on Thursday.

Iyer is the third climber to die in Nepal this year.