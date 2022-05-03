Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 02, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 03, 2022)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 02, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 03, 2022)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 38-28 (°C) 01-00 (%) 33-25 (°C) 80-00 (%)
Larkana 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 30-18 (°C) 96-00 (%) 20-17 (°C) 48-00 (%)
Peshawar 34-23 (ºC) 58-00 (%) 30-23 (ºC) 45-00 (%)
Quetta 30-13 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 28-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 32-24 (°C) 40-00 (%) 28-21 (°C) 45-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:03 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:53 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
