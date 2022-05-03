ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 02, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 03, 2022)...
Recorder Report 03 May, 2022

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           36-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        35-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            38-28 (°C) 01-00 (%)        33-25 (°C) 80-00 (%)
Larkana           44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        41-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      30-18 (°C) 96-00 (%)        20-17 (°C) 48-00 (%)
Peshawar          34-23 (ºC) 58-00 (%)        30-23 (ºC) 45-00 (%)
Quetta            30-13 (ºC) 40-00 (%)        28-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        32-24 (°C) 40-00 (%)        28-21 (°C) 45-00 (%)
Sukkur            43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:03 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:53 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

