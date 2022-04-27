ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
ASC 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 82.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.88%)
FFL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.14%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUMNL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PRL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.66%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
TELE 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.81%)
TPL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.25%)
TPLP 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
TREET 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.67%)
TRG 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
UNITY 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WAVES 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,616 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,819 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,654 Decreased By -163.8 (-0.36%)
KSE30 17,491 Decreased By -242.3 (-1.37%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

  • Lahore High Court chief justice asks Omar Sarfaraz Cheema to appoint an official to complete the task if he is reluctant to hold the ceremony
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Apr, 2022

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Wednesday Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema to swear in Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister of the province by Thursday (tomorrow).

In its verdict on a petition filed by Hamza, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti directed the governor to administer the oath to the newly-elected CM, or appoint an official to complete the task. During the hearing, the court said the province was being run without a chief minister for 25 days, and delays in administering the oath to the CM-elect was against the constitution.

The chief justice also directed the concerned officials to immediately fax the court's order to the president and governor.

Earlier, the LHC chief justice had reserved his verdict in a petition filed by Hamza seeking implementation of a court order asking President Dr Arif Alvi to appoint someone to swear him in as CM.

LHC reserves verdict on CM-elect Hamza’s plea

The court was told that governor Cheema's reluctance to swear Hamza in stemmed from the fact that believed Hamza's election as chief minister was not conducted in accordance with the law, and that Cheema had brought the situation into the notice of the president.

PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz elected Punjab chief minister

The LHC chief justice said the president should take notice of the seriousness of the situation, adding that the election was held under the directions of the court and the deputy speaker had conducted due process.

LHC Hamza Shehbaz oath

Comments

1000 characters

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Read more stories