Punjab Assembly faces delay to elect CM amid ruckus

The Punjab Assembly (PA) faced a delay on Saturday to elect a new chief minister after Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari was attacked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers after he arrived in the house.

As soon as Mazari entered the assembly, he was attacked by members of the treasury benches. The members threw lotas at him and tried to encircle him. Mazari was then immediately shifted to his chamber by assembly guards.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz are vying for the seat.

In order to be elected as CM, a candidate would need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. In the PA, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, Pakistan Peoples Party seven.

PTI announces Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister candidate

While five are independent and one belongs to Rah-i-Haq.

Ahead of the proceedings, Mazari while talking to reporters said that he will ensure fair and transparent elections are held, saying that there might be efforts to further delay the voting but he will not take pressure "but give it".

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in area up to 500 meters around PA building, under which workers of no political party will be allowed to gather.

Strict action will be taken on blocking the Mall or any other road around PA building.

On Friday, a division bench of the Lahore High Court had dismissed the petition of PML-Q leader and asked Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari to conduct the election for the new CM Punjab in a transparent and impartial manner on April 16 (today).

The bench further directed the deputy speaker to facilitate national/international observers, media persons, representatives of PILDAT, Fafen and other organizations during the election.

The bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan ordered the Chief Secretary and the inspector general of police to ensure a fool proof security plan for the day of election.

LHC asks Deputy Speaker to hold CM’s election today

The bench observed that in the event of any complaint by any side, rapid action shall be taken against the delinquents.

The bench observed that since the speaker is unable to preside over the assembly due to his contesting for the post of Chief Minister, therefore, the deputy speaker shall exercise the powers of the speaker in terms of section 53(3) of the Constitution for holding of elections going to be held on April 16.

It remarked that Elahi, the speaker, having submitted nomination papers to contest against the portfolio of the Chief Minister, is unable to perform his functions as speaker, thus, Dost Muhammad Mazari, the deputy speaker, by the operation of law assumed the role of the Speaker.