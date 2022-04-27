ANL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
ASC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
ASL 12.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.92%)
FFL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
GGL 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
GTECH 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PACE 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.33%)
PIBTL 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.54%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPLP 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TREET 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
TRG 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WAVES 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.76%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 12 (0.26%)
BR30 16,951 Increased By 109.1 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,899 Increased By 81.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,594 Decreased By -139 (-0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

ISLAMABAD: Power Division, has finally got its Federal Minister, Khurram Dastgir Khan, after almost two weeks, ...
Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Power Division, finally got its Federal Minister, Khurram Dastgir Khan, after almost two weeks, who is tasked to deal with gigantic issues including ongoing load-shedding, circular debt, improvement in recovery and reduction in losses and much-needed power sector reforms.

Datsgir, an electrical engineer by profession was at UET Lahore (88-UET) but left in 1989 and graduated from USA. He also attended Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine from where he holds a degree in Economics.

He faces a number of challenges which included (i) payment of overdue amounts of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) and power plants established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC), (ii) reduction in circular debt, which is about to touch Rs 2.6 trillion, and (iii) try to phase out whatever harsh commitments were made by his predecessor to World Bank, IMF and Asian Development Bank (ADB) about reduction in circular debt, increase in tariff, improvement in recovery and reduction in losses that remain unmet by the Power Division.

PM irked by power load-shedding

Power Division recently informed Asian Development Bank that it is fully committed to sector reforms that have been agreed with development partners, adding that due to high inflationary pressure and imported fuel prices, there have been some delays in approving tariff adjustments which caused higher than expected circular debt flows for FY 2022.

Circular debt flow target of Rs 167 billion may not be met by June 30, 2022. Revised CD flow projections are under preparation which will not deviate much from current targets and would be shared with ADB soon.

Power Division’s performance with respect to reduction in losses and improvement in recovery has been poor since long. The minister has to focus on both these issues with a very sound professional team. Cabinet Division has also notified Hashim Notezai as Minister for State for Power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

loadshedding circular debt Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan Federal Minister

Comments

1000 characters

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Ahsan tells China: Progress in CPEC expedited by new govt

Read more stories