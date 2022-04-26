ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raducanu set for fourth coach in a year after cutting Beltz loose

AFP 26 Apr, 2022

LONDON: US Open champion Emma Raducanu is set to appoint her fourth coach in a year after ending her association with Torben Beltz after just five months, she said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old is due to play in the Madrid Open this week as she builds up to the French Open but said she felt she required a “new training model”.

The Lawn Tennis Association’s (LTA) head of women’s coaching, Iain Bates, will work with Raducanu this week.

Raducanu wins on Billie Jean King Cup debut to level tie for Britain

She will bid to build on her run to the Stuttgart quarter-finals last week where she lost to world number one and eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

“I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year,” said Raducanu, who on Monday rose to her highest world ranking of 11.

“He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together.

“I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim.”

Beltz previously coached former world number one and fellow German Angelique Kerber when she won the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2016.

Raducanu has gone through a number of coaches in the past year since she first made her mark in reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon, even before she had received her final school exam results.

She replaced Nigel Sears with Andrew Richardson after Wimbledon, but Richardson’s contract was not renewed despite Raducanu’s stunning success at the US Open.

Raducanu could turn towards Italian Ricardo Piatti, who has coached among others France’s former world number seven, the mercurial Richard Gasquet, and 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic.

He is available after cutting ties with compatriot Jannik Sinner, who he guided into the men’s world top 10.

Raducanu trained at his academy prior to embarking on her clay court campaign earlier in April.

Emma Raducanu

Comments

1000 characters

Raducanu set for fourth coach in a year after cutting Beltz loose

Experts predict hike in inflation as Pakistan agrees to roll back subsidies

Rupee posts back-to-back gains against US dollar

Power situation to normalize from May 1: PM Shehbaz

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

‘Biased chief election commissioner’: PTI stages country-wide protest outside ECP

PSDP faces prospect of deep cuts

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

Sri Lanka says it has begun talks with China on refinancing debt

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Read more stories