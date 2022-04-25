ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Aramex shares boost Dubai index, Abu Dhabi gains marginally

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

Dubai's index ended higher on Friday boosted by shares of logistics firm Aramex, while gains in Abu Dhabi were muted due to lower crude prices.

Oil slipped, burdened by the prospect of weaker global growth, higher interest rates and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand even as the European Union considers a ban on Russian oil that would further tighten supply.

Dubai's main share index rose 0.6% and closed the week 2% higher, its fifth consecutive weekly gain.

Aramex shares rose 4.7% after the company said its board will meet next week to vote on increasing foreign ownership up to 100%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index recouped initial losses to close 0.2% higher.

"The Abu Dhabi stock market opened negatively following the decrease in oil price. The market remains exposed to the volatility of energy markets which could weigh on its recovery," said Eman AlAyyaf, chief executive officer of EA Trading.

