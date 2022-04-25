Bikes torched after a clash, four held

KARACHI: Several bikes were set on fire after a clash between two groups here in the metropolis on Sunday. Police arrested four culprits. According to details, two groups exchanged hot words near Hospital Chowrangi in Quaidabad area of Karachi over a petty dispute.

The verbal clash turned violent after which armed men of one group started firing at members of the rival group. The enraged members of second group set several motorcycles of the attacker group on fire. The police and Rangers reached the scene and brought situation under control. Four culprits involved in firing and setting bikes on fire were arrested during a raid.