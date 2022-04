Biden to visit Israel in coming months after Bennett invitation

OCCUPIED JERUSAL-EM/WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will visit Israel in the coming months following an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Bennett’s office and the White House said on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts “to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem,” Bennett’s office said in a statement, in reference to Israeli-Palestinian clashes at the holy city’s Al-Aqsa mosque.

At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police within the mosque compound on Friday, raising concern of a repeat of last year’s war between Israel and the Hamas Islamists ruling Gaza.

US officials have been engaged with Israelis, Palestinians and Arab representatives in the region amid the tensions.

Biden “took note of ongoing efforts between Israeli and Palestinian officials to lower tensions and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the holy season of Ramadan” and affirmed “his unwavering support for Israel and its defense needs,” the White House said in its statement.