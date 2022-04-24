ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Apr 24, 2022
Three soldiers martyred in another attack from Afghanistan

INP 24 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistani soldiers were martyred as terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops from across the Afghan border in North Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Saturday, the terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Dewagar in North Waziristan District.

The ISPR said Pakistani troops responded to the terrorists’ attack in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to the Pakistani troops’ retaliation, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

However, during the fire exchange, Havaldar Taimoor (resident of Jhelum, age 30 years), Naik Shoaib (resident of Attock, age 38 years) and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz (resident of Sialkot, age 24 years), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expected that the Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities in the future, the ISPR statement said.

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

It further said Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Last Sunday, Pakistan Foreign Office had called on the Taliban government in Kabul to take “stern actions” against militants launching attacks against the country from inside Afghanistan.

“Pakistan, once again, strongly condemns terrorists operating with impunity from Afghan soil to carry out activities in Pakistan,” the foreign ministry said in the statement. “Pakistan requests the sovereign Government of Afghanistan to secure Pak-Afghan Border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in North Waziristan district over a week ago by “terrorists operating from Afghanistan”, the ministry said. “Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan’s border security posts, resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistani troops.”

