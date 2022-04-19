ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
Apr 19, 2022
Pakistan

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

  • Huge cache of arms also recovered from militant
BR Web Desk 19 Apr, 2022

At least one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

“During intense exchange of fire, terrorist identified as Fareed Ahmed got eliminated. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from him,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Security forces kill two terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

The eliminated terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR said.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

The development comes days after the security forces killed two terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK).

