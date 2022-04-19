Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

At least one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

“During intense exchange of fire, terrorist identified as Fareed Ahmed got eliminated. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from him,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The eliminated terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR said.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

The development comes days after the security forces killed two terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK).