ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese stocks close down as Covid concerns outweigh support pledges

Reuters 20 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks closed down on Tuesday, despite the authorities vowing to support the economy amid a COVID-19 outbreak, with investors watching whether tough pandemic controls might be relaxed.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 4,134.90, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,194.03 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.3%, to 21,027.76, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.0%, to 7,167.67 points.

China will step up financial support for industries, companies and people affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, the central bank (PBOC) said on Monday.

This came after data showed China’s economy slowed in March as consumption, real estate and exports were hit hard, taking the shine off faster-than-expected first-quarter growth numbers.

“But the real growth bottlenecks remain,” Nomura said in a note. “Adjustments to China’s zero-COVID strategy are key to a growth recovery in coming months.” By mid-April, the PBOC had paid 600 billion yuan ($94.31 billion) in profits to the central government - equivalent to a 25-basis points cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRR), the central bank said.

This move followed a 25 basis points (bps) cut in the reserve requirement for all banks, announced by the central bank on Friday, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity, while analysts said room for further interest rate cuts may be limited.

Healthcare firms and semiconductor stocks slipped 2.2% and 2.7%, respectively, while energy stocks gained 2.6% and infrastructure companies added 1.2%.

China’s state planner called on Tuesday for the implementation of policies to support the country’s catering and retail sectors, as well as spending on new energy vehicles.

Consumer staples edged down 0.2%, while new energy vehicle stocks ended lower 0.5%.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants closed down 3.8%, leading declines on the Hang Seng index, as trading resumed after a holiday.

Video and livestreaming platform Bilibili Inc slumped more than 10%, after China banned livestreaming of unauthorised video games on Friday.

Food delivery giant Meituan plunged nearly 6%, after Shanghai’s market regulator said on Monday it had summoned 12 e-commerce platforms including Meituan and eleme.me over topics including price gouging during the pandemic.

China Merchants Bank fell 11.5% in Hong Kong and 3% in Shanghai, after the bank said on Monday its board of directors had agreed on the removal of Tian Huiyu as its president and director.

The bank’s operations and performance will not be greatly changed, given its good management structure and high standard of corporate governance, Guotai Junan Securities said.

CSI300 Index COVID19 PBOC China’s economy Chinese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese stocks close down as Covid concerns outweigh support pledges

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

IMF projects rise in inflation

World Bank lists factors exacerbating macroeconomic imbalances

Govt says it’s revisiting PECA law

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

Data exchange / linkages: Economic activities to be documented

Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Russia sends 4-year economic cooperation roadmap

Read more stories