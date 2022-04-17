ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Serving humanity without any discrimination was Bilquis Edhi’s mission: Murtaza

INP 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator of Karachi, provincial government spokesman and Law Advisor Sindh, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the government has declared a day of mourning to pay homage to the services of Bilquis Edhi.

Speaking after attending the funeral prayer of Bilquis Edhi here on Saturday, he said that the deceased was laid to rest in Mewa Shah Cemetery according to her will and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporations ensured the provision of all possible services.

Murtaza Wahab said that Bilquis Edhi served humanity without any discrimination. Establishment of Bilquis Edhi Foundation for Women was her great achievement.

