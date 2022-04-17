Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
17 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (April 16, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 180.70 181.70 DKK 25.94 26.04
SAUDIA RIYAL 48.10 48.60 NOK 20.14 20.24
UAE DIRHAM 49.30 49.90 SEK 18.52 18.62
EURO 195.00 197.50 AUD $ 132.60 134.60
UK POUND 235.60 238.00 CAD $ 142.50 145.00
JAPANI YEN 1.40475 1.42475 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.55
CHF 189.77 190.77 CHINESE YUAN 28.00 29.80
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
