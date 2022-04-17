ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (April 16, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          180.70    181.70   DKK                 25.94    26.04
SAUDIA RIYAL         48.10     48.60   NOK                 20.14    20.24
UAE DIRHAM           49.30     49.90   SEK                 18.52    18.62
EURO                195.00    197.50   AUD $              132.60   134.60
UK POUND            235.60    238.00   CAD $              142.50   145.00
JAPANI YEN         1.40475   1.42475   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.55
CHF                 189.77    190.77   CHINESE YUAN        28.00    29.80
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Euro Forex Association of Pakistan Open market rates SAUDIA RIYAL UAE DIRHAM UK POUND foreign currencies

