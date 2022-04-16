Bank employees protest PM’s 6-day working week order

KARACHI: Bank employees on Friday staged a protest demonstration in front of the State Bank of Pakistan head office, urging the government and the regulator to revert to old banking timings.

A number of employees representing different banks gathered at the I.I Chundrigar Road, expressing their displeasure at the recent announcement by the government. They said businesses around the world are closed two days a week, and Pakistan should also follow the same standard. Protesters demanded the government to immediately restore the two weekly holidays, saying the banking 6 days a week will perturb their social as well as family life.

They were holding placards and banners in favor of their demands. “Bankers are humans, not machines,” reads a banner.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered a single weekly off for public departments.

Following the federal government’s directive, the SBP also increased its working days from five to six a week, in accordance with the new government’s regulations, while also changing its office and business timings for the month of Ramazan.

External Relations Department SBP on April 13, 2022 said that as per decision of the federal government the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will observe six days working week with the following office hours during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, which shall also be followed by all banks, Development Finance Institutions and Microfinance Banks:

Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm with prayer break from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 8.00 am to 1:00 pm without break. Banks/Microfinance banks are further advised to observe the following minimum business (banking) hours for public dealing: Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm without prayer break whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 8.00 am to 12:00 pm without break.

“Banking 6 days a week will finish our social life. InshaAllah hundreds of employees including me will resign. Those people who are working in other cities have to go homes on weekends. Bankers are already doing duties for 12 hours per day. Be ashamed.” Monis Ahmer twitted.

Another social media user - Momal Nakeer said “Increased timings should come with compensation package. You can’t expect people to give up their family time without any reward.”

