Gunmen kill man

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified assailants shot dead a person in broad daylight at Zero Point in the limits of Aabpara police station.

The police said that some armed persons shot and killed Irshad Ghani, a resident of Lower Dir in his car. The police high ups after getting information reached the scene and found the body on the front seat of the vehicle, they said.

Police collected samples from scene for forensic analysis and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy.

