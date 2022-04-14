ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,510 Increased By 344.6 (0.75%)
KSE30 17,897 Increased By 132.4 (0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

After SBP, Pakistan Stock Exchange revises Ramazan timings

  • Timings come into effect from April 18
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Apr, 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday revised timings for its trading session during Ramazan, which will come into effect from April 18 (Monday). The announcement comes a day after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also said it is changing its working hours.

SBP says will now observe six-day working week

The PSX, in a notification said, “all concerned are hereby informed that, due to revised bank timings announced by the State Bank of Pakistan vide its circular No. 11 dated April 13th 2022, the Designated Time Schedule (DTS) of the Exchange for rest of the Holy month of Ramadan shall be as follows, w.e.f Monday, April 18, 2022.”

During Ramazan, the PSX will observe office hours from 8:30 am to 3 pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday the office hours will be from 8:30 am to 2 pm.

The market pre-open session will be from 9 am to 9:15 am, and the market restrictive period will be from 9:17 am to 9:18 am from Monday to Friday. PSX said that the orders entered during the pre-open session cannot be canceled, modified, or suspended until the end of the restrictive period.

The post-close session will be from 2 pm to 2:15 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 1 pm to 1:15 pm on Friday. The trade rectification time will be from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm from Monday to Thursday and 1:15 pm to 1:45 pm on Friday.

PSX said that the timings shall remain effective only during the “month of Ramazan (1443 AH) and shall be restored back to standard timing, after the end of the Holy month, unless notified otherwise”.

SBP PSX PSX timings market timings

Comments

1000 characters

After SBP, Pakistan Stock Exchange revises Ramazan timings

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

KCR, other projects: PM briefed about Sindh’s approach

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Russia says blast cripples Black Sea flagship, Ukraine claims missile strike

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Rupee-dollar value can be stable with right economic direction: Ishaq Dar

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Read more stories