After SBP, Pakistan Stock Exchange revises Ramazan timings

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday revised timings for its trading session during Ramazan, which will come into effect from April 18 (Monday). The announcement comes a day after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also said it is changing its working hours.

The PSX, in a notification said, “all concerned are hereby informed that, due to revised bank timings announced by the State Bank of Pakistan vide its circular No. 11 dated April 13th 2022, the Designated Time Schedule (DTS) of the Exchange for rest of the Holy month of Ramadan shall be as follows, w.e.f Monday, April 18, 2022.”

During Ramazan, the PSX will observe office hours from 8:30 am to 3 pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday the office hours will be from 8:30 am to 2 pm.

The market pre-open session will be from 9 am to 9:15 am, and the market restrictive period will be from 9:17 am to 9:18 am from Monday to Friday. PSX said that the orders entered during the pre-open session cannot be canceled, modified, or suspended until the end of the restrictive period.

The post-close session will be from 2 pm to 2:15 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 1 pm to 1:15 pm on Friday. The trade rectification time will be from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm from Monday to Thursday and 1:15 pm to 1:45 pm on Friday.

PSX said that the timings shall remain effective only during the “month of Ramazan (1443 AH) and shall be restored back to standard timing, after the end of the Holy month, unless notified otherwise”.