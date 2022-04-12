TCL Pakistan unveils T3 Pro DC Inverter AC

KARACHI: TCL, Pakistan’s fastest-growing consumer electronics brand, has unveiled an all-new T3 Pro DC Inverter Air Conditioner (AC) in its latest commercial featuring superstar Mahira Khan.

As summer is at its peak, the newly launched T3 Pro DC Inverter AC positions the brand at the forefront of AC innovation, specifically highlighting the air T3 compressor technology for powerful cooling and high energy efficiency. In addition, it is designed with a level of durability that delivers high performance even under a harsh environment and allows it to withstand operating temperatures up to 60ºC. Its self-cleaning technology not only boosts comfort indoors, but its elegant design also seamlessly harmonizes with every interior.

