ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai rises ahead of DEWA IPO, Egypt ends lower

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

Dubai’s main index surged over 1% on Monday amid high expectations for state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) initial public offering, while sentiment was muted in Egypt after inflation surged.

DEWA, likely to begin trading on Tuesday, is set to raise 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) in the Gulf’s biggest IPO since Saudi Aramco’s record deal in 2019.

“The launch could reinvigorate trading volumes as demand for the stock is still high,” said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist – MENA at Exness.

Dubai’s main share index ended up 1.3%, posting its best day in two weeks. Air Arabia drove the gains and ended up nearly 9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 1.6% in its sixth straight session of losses.

Qatari index jumps over 2% ahead of QNB results

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated in March to 10.5%, its highest in nearly three years, as commodity shortages drove price increases in the region.

Financials dragged the index, and only five stocks ended marginally higher.

The Qatari index extended gains to over 3% from the previous session to hit a record high, before paring the gains to end 0.1% higher.

Qatar National Bank rose 3.4% after it posted a 9% rise in quarterly profit.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed 0.7% up.

Shares of Saudi Basic Industries, Northern Region Cement Company and Saudi Cement Company fell between 2% and 4% as these stocks began trading ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.7% to 13,483

ABU DHABI rose 0.7% to 10,166

DUBAI added 1.3% to 3,588

QATAR rose 0.1% to 14,494

EGYPT shed 1.6% to 10,729

BAHRAIN down 1.1% to 2,100

OMAN flat at 4,241

KUWAIT flat at 9,133

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Qatari index Dubai's main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai rises ahead of DEWA IPO, Egypt ends lower

On political clarity, KSE-100 registers 1,700-point increase, its highest in history

Engagement with IMF ‘remains strong’, says Dr Baqir

Rupee registers yet another gain, up 0.96% against US dollar

Moody’s maintains ‘stable outlook’ for Pakistan’s banking sector

Oil market sinks on China demand fears

SBP rebuts 'fake news' on 'large withdrawals' from Roshan Digital Accounts

Miftah Ismail says KSE-100 Index 'going up at Shehbaz speed'

Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Babar Azam bags his second ICC Player of the Month Award

Read more stories