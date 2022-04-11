ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.77%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.39%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (15.44%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (9.69%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (11.51%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (9%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.53%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.11%)
MLCF 35.66 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (7.54%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.27%)
SNGP 32.85 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.83%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (22.67%)
YOUW 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (10.73%)
BR100 4,645 Increased By 211.7 (4.78%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,967 Increased By 1522.9 (3.43%)
KSE30 17,661 Increased By 646.5 (3.8%)
Palm oil biased to edge up to 6,104 ringgit

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil is biased to break a resistance at 5,966 ringgit tonne and edge up to the next resistance at 6,104 ringgit.

The weak bounce on April 8 seems to suggest a continuation of the uptrend from the April 1 low of 5,477 ringgit.

However, it could turn out to be a part of a top formation as well.

Palm oil logs 6pc weekly gain

As a result, it is strategically safer to target 6,104-6,326 ringgit range when the contract breaks 5,966 ringgit.

This target range is unlikely to be fulfilled if palm oil opens below 5,855 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract may climb towards 6,133 ringgit, as it seems to have stabilized around a support at 5,757 ringgit.

A break below 5,757 ringgit could open the way towards 5,400 ringgit.

