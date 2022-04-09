ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil logs 6pc weekly gain

Reuters 09 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Friday, logging a weekly rise ahead of widely watched data from the palm oil board, while gains were capped by an industry estimate of higher-than-expected increase in March production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 93 ringgit, or 1.6%, at 5,920 ringgit ($1,402.84) a tonne, ending a two-day decline.

For the week, the contract has gained 6.36%.

“Palm started off higher on bargain-buying following a sharp sell-off yesterday from a higher-than-expected March production. Rival vegetable oils on the Chicago Board of Trade pulled the market higher,” Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics, said.

Trading is cautious ahead of March supply-and-demand data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board due on Monday, Varqa added.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association on Thursday forecast a 19% monthly rise in March production to 1.35 million tonnes, according to traders. That is higher than a Reuters poll pegging a 16% rise.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Thursday, supported by downgraded South American production and steady US exports.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1% after a 1.7% overnight gain. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.5%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Crude oil prices rose but were set to drop around 3% for the week as consuming countries’ planned release of 240 million barrels from emergency stocks offset some concerns over reduced supplies from Russia because of Western sanctions.

Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil palm oil rates Palm oil price

