JSQM protests ‘anti-Sindh projects’

LARKANA: The activists of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) held a large protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh here on Sunday against ‘anti-Sindh schemes and settlement of outsiders’ in the province.

They chanted slogans while displaying banners and flags. Speaking on the occasion, JSQM leaders Athar Soomro, Aziz Shaikh and others said that anti-Sindh schemes would displace locals and settle aliens in the province which is a conspiracy to convert the local residents into minority. They claimed that lands of local people were being forcibly occupied in the name of so-called development.

They further alleged that the PPP government was involved in this conspiracy as it has already handed over thousands of acres of lands to a big real estate tycoon. They demanded an end the projects which are being established on encroached lands and deportation of foreigners living in Sindh illegally.