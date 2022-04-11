ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Pakistan

Peshawar Mayor orders availability of facilities at bus stations

Recorder Report 11 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali paid a surprise visit to General Bus Stands (GBS) Kohat Road on Sunday and reviewed facilities available to commuters.

The City Mayor collected firsthand information from the people at bus stands and directed the bus station management to ensure provision of maximum facilities to commuters and action against negligent.

Later, the City Mayor also visited rural localities Kagah Wala, Bazid Khel, Bahadar Kallay and Achar wherein the residents complained regarding shortage of basic health units, dispensaries and schools.

On this occasion, the notables of localities including Fazad Dad, Amjad Hussain and Malik Naushad assured donation of land for construction of such infrastructure.

The City Mayor announced the construction of facilities and said that the provision of health and education at the doorstep of the people atop the priorities of the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, saying steps in those directions are to continue.

He said that he is visiting various localities to identify the problems and utilise all resources for their resolution. He asked the people to pinpoint problems so the Capital Metropolitan Government takes immediate action for their resolution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

