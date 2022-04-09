ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
PTI files reference against dissident lawmakers

  • Reference requests NA speaker to start proceedings to de-seat dissident parliamentarians
BR Web Desk 09 Apr, 2022

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a reference to deseat its lawmakers for allegedly joining the opposition's efforts to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan through the vote of no-confidence, Aaj News reported.

The ruling party has submitted the reference to the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) under article 63-A of the constitution.

The reference was handed over to the NA speaker by PTI member national assembly, Amir Dogar.

PM Imran summons cabinet meeting as NA session on no-trust vote under way

The development comes after PM Imran convened a special session of the federal cabinet at 9 pm today amid reports that the premier is likely to make important decisions in the meeting. His decision comes as a crucial session of the National Assembly (NA) remains underway to decide his fate through a no-confidence vote.

Earlier, PTI had issued show-cause notices to 14 of its dissident lawmakers for allegedly assisting the opposition parties in their efforts to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

The notices were signed by PTI's secretary-general Asad Umar and gave seven days' time to lawmakers to respond to PM Imran.

The notice had said that as per article 63 (1) (A), lawmakers were bound to implement the party policy.

Notices were served to Noor Alam Khan, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Raja Riaz Ahmed and Ahmed Hussain Deharr.

PTI issues show-cause notices to 14 dissident party lawmakers

Other lawmakers included Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Khawja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan and Aamir Talal Gopang.

The issued show-cause notices had mentioned that in case the lawmakers failed to reply, legal action will be initiated against them.

Asad Qaiser Imran Khan National Assembly Speaker Amir Dogar no confidence motion Dissidents PTI MNA

