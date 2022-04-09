ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,472
23824hr
Sindh
576,291
Punjab
505,332
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,119
KPK
219,238
Pakistan

PM Imran summons cabinet meeting as NA session on no-trust vote under way

  • Premier expected to make important decisions in the meeting
BR Web Desk 09 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a special session of the federal cabinet at 9 pm on Saturday amid reports that the premier is likely to make important decisions in the meeting, Aaj News reported.

His decision comes as a crucial session of the National Assembly (NA) remains under way to decide his fate through a no-confidence vote.

The session, which started at 10:30 am today, has been ongoing with brief breaks and various lawmakers taking turns to address the parliament.

No-confidence motion: Vote-counting urged amid ruckus in National Assembly

On Friday, the NA Secretariat issued the agenda with voting on the no-confidence resolution being the fourth item on a six-point list. However, the vote-count has yet to happen.

The premier had also convened the cabinet's meeting on Friday. Following the meeting, PM Imran addressed the nation and accepted the Supreme Court ruling that ordered the no-confidence vote but insisted he was a victim of a "regime change" conspiracy involving the United States.

The former international cricket star also urged the public to stage peaceful protests on Sunday night, and vowed not to accept the incoming "imported government".

Earlier, the Supreme Court had set aside the ruling issued by the deputy speaker on the no-trust vote against PM Imran and restored the NA.

The court had ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the NA was "illegal" and restored PM Imran as well as his cabinet.

5-0: Supreme Court restores National Assembly, sets aside deputy speaker's ruling

The top court also ordered NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) at 10:30 am, saying that the session cannot be adjourned without the conclusion of the no-trust motion.

The opposition leadership has accused PM Imran of trying to delay the vote of no-confidence in parliament.

