Opposition files no-confidence motion against KP CM Mahmood Khan

The joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday has filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, reported Aaj News.

Awami National Party’s (ANP) Sardar Babak said opposition leader Akram Durrani submitted the no-confidence motion against the KP chief minister after consultation with all opposition parties.

“We beg to move that leave may be granted under sub-rule (1) of rule 18D of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules to move a resolution of no-confidence against the Chief Minister under Article 136 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the resolution read.

According to the resolution: “[..] Mahmood Khan has ceased to command the confidence of the majority of the Members of this Assembly as this Assembly as the Chief Minister, it is hereby resolved that the said Mr Mahmood Khan shall stand ceased to hold the said office.”

Have advised PM last option is mass resignation: Sheikh Rashid

Another ANP Leader Khusdil Khan claimed that the no-trust motion had signatures of more than 20 percent lawmakers.

It is to be noted that the National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday in line with the Supreme Court's order.

Earlier, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced that the joint opposition will file a no-confidence motion in KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK to totally uproot PTI-led governments in the country.