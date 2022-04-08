ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt forms high-powered commission to probe threat letter: Fawad

BR Web Desk 08 Apr, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the government has formed a commission headed by Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan to investigate the "threat letter", Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Friday, Fawad said that the government had decided to present the contents of the threat letter that reportedly contains "evidence of foreign conspiracy" against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

“The original records of the cipher, only available with the government, would be kept in front of the parliament.

“If even after that, they [the opposition] want to go with the no-confidence vote, then the people of Pakistan will decide who's standing where,” Fawad said.

Fawad said that the Supreme Court's decision regarding the restoration of the National Assembly endangered parliament's supremacy, urging the apex court to reconsider its decision.

Have advised PM last option is mass resignation: Sheikh Rashid

"The Supreme Court itself arranged the parliament session," Fawad added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court declared the dissolution of the National Assembly against the constitution and also declared the ruling of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly regarding the no-trust motion against the prime minister null and void.

"It is declared that the no-confidence Resolution against the prime minister was pending and subsisting at all times and continues to remain pending and subsisting," read the SC's short order.

In his press conference Fawad claimed that the PTI has evidence regarding dissident lawmakers being in contact with foreign dignitaries.

He further termed the no-confidence motion a 'foreign conspiracy', saying that a selected government would be imposed after the success of the no-confidence motion against the premier.

Fawad Cahudhry no confidence motion threat letter foreign conspiracy

Comments

1000 characters

PTI govt forms high-powered commission to probe threat letter: Fawad

U-turn: Rupee posts massive recovery against US dollar, closes at 184.68

Stocks stage rally as clarity on political front drives positive sentiment

IHC declares PECA Ordinance 2022 unconstitutional

Have advised PM last option is mass resignation: Sheikh Rashid

Experts identify key economic challenges amid political chaos

Sri Lanka opposition threatens no-confidence motion, industry warns of 'fall off precipice'

Opposition files no-confidence motion against KP CM Mahmood Khan

Delayed delivery: FTO tells FBR to ensure payment to customers @ Kibor+ 3pc per annum

Samsung's reputation hit as prices slashed at home for Galaxy S22

Read more stories