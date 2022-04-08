PTI govt forms high-powered commission to probe threat letter: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the government has formed a commission headed by Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan to investigate the "threat letter", Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Friday, Fawad said that the government had decided to present the contents of the threat letter that reportedly contains "evidence of foreign conspiracy" against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

“The original records of the cipher, only available with the government, would be kept in front of the parliament.

“If even after that, they [the opposition] want to go with the no-confidence vote, then the people of Pakistan will decide who's standing where,” Fawad said.

Fawad said that the Supreme Court's decision regarding the restoration of the National Assembly endangered parliament's supremacy, urging the apex court to reconsider its decision.

"The Supreme Court itself arranged the parliament session," Fawad added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court declared the dissolution of the National Assembly against the constitution and also declared the ruling of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly regarding the no-trust motion against the prime minister null and void.

"It is declared that the no-confidence Resolution against the prime minister was pending and subsisting at all times and continues to remain pending and subsisting," read the SC's short order.

In his press conference Fawad claimed that the PTI has evidence regarding dissident lawmakers being in contact with foreign dignitaries.

He further termed the no-confidence motion a 'foreign conspiracy', saying that a selected government would be imposed after the success of the no-confidence motion against the premier.