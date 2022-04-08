ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

Rizwan Bhatti 08 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: In order to facilitate foreign portfolio investment in the country through International Broker Dealers (IBD), the State Bank of Pakistan has decided to allow general permission to Authorized Dealers (ADs) for remitting the share of commission to such IBD by Local Broker Dealers (LBD). The amount of commission (net of applicable taxes) to be remitted, will not exceed the amount determined as per rate prescribed by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) or the rate agreed in the agreement, whichever is lower.

In this regard, a new para is being inserted in Chapter 14 of Foreign Exchange Manual. According to new para 28B: Payment of commission to International Broker Dealers, Authorized Dealers (ADs) may allow remittance of due share of commission by Local Broker Dealer (LBD) to International Broker Dealers (IBD) against all those settled trades of securities, which have been initiated by IBD for direct execution through LBD, on behalf of their non-resident investors (SCRA holders), subject to compliance of prescribed terms and conditions.

According to SBP, the LBD must be a Securities Broker in terms of Securities Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Workers’ remittances cross $20bn mark

In addition, IBD shall be a foreign entity engaged in the brokerage business that has entered in to an agreement with LBD for sharing of brokerage commission arising from buying/ selling of securities in Pakistan on behalf of non-resident clients of IBD.

The LBD will be required to submit an application for remittance duly signed by CFO along with an undertaking that amount requested has not been remitted abroad from Pakistan earlier and duly filled Form-M.

The LBD will provide a copy of valid underlying contract. The contract shall include name of IBD, applicable rate of commission, periodicity of payment, etc.

The LBD will also provide the detail of deals, against which commission is being remitted. The detail includes name of the foreign investor & UIN, IBD Name & No., Custodian/ Settlement Bank Name & No., trade (sale/ purchase), name and quantity of security, price, commission earned, applicable Taxes and Net share of commission due for remittance, etc. The details should be verified by CFO of the LBD and counter verified by National Clearing Company Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) and Settlement Bank/ AD with respective authorized Signatures and Stamp.

