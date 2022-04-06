ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Rare Michelangelo drawing could fetch 30 million euros in Paris sale

Reuters Updated 06 Apr, 2022

PARIS: A drawing by Michelangelo, discovered in 2019, will be offered for sale next month by Christie's and could fetch 30 million euros ($33 million), the British auction house said on Tuesday.

The drawing, one of the few works of the Renaissance Italian artist in private hands, was sold in 1907 in Paris and billed as a work of the school of Michelangelo. It was largely forgotten until 2019, when a Christie's specialist recognized it as one of Michelangelo's own.

The drawing is thought to be one of the artist's early works, from around the end of the 15th century. It reproduces a shivering man depicted in a fresco, "Baptism of the Neophytes", by Masaccio. Two other people stand near him in the drawing.

Top auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London

"This drawing I think is one of the most exciting discoveries made in the field of Old Masters drawings in a long time," said Stijn Alsteens, Christie's international head of the department for Old Master drawings.

"It shows Michelangelo doing two things at the same time, looking back at artists that preceded him, in this particular case Masaccio, as well as looking forward to his own work and the revolutionary aspect of it - in particular the depiction of the human body which becomes such an important part both in the sculptures, I think of the David in Florence, or the many, many figures he painted in the Sistine Chapel," Alsteens added.

Christie’s brings exhibition of important contemporary jewellery to Dubai

The work had been designated a French national treasure, which prevented it from being exported, but the French government recently removed the designation, allowing the drawing to be offered to collectors anywhere in the world, Christie's said.

The drawing is scheduled to be exhibited in Hong Kong and New York before it is auctioned in Paris on May 18.

art Christie's Michelangelo

Comments

1000 characters

Rare Michelangelo drawing could fetch 30 million euros in Paris sale

Another day, another record low: Rupee crosses 186 against US dollar

No-confidence motion dismissal: Supreme Court again adjourns hearing

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

Shehbaz rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for interim prime minister

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

SBP receives 20 applications for digital bank licences

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

Russia comes to PM’s ‘rescue’; US held responsible for political chaos

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Read more stories