PAW holds course on data analysis

Recorder Report 06 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Performance Audit Wing (PAW) has been imparting training to public sector departments and other Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) for the past 40 years to improve/develop their human resource capital.

A three-day course on data analysis in performance auditing was successfully conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan, which attended 25 officers across the country.

The purpose of course was to enhance the analytical skills of participants and to sharpen their professional knowledge and capabilities in the regime of performance auditing. The contents of the course were Concepts and techniques about Social benefits and Costs, Financial and economic analysis. Over the years, data analysis has not only become an essential part of the audit process for the vast majority of audit organizations rather it has become an essential tool in performance auditing along with other analytical tools.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Performance Audit Wing (PAW) Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) course on data analysis

