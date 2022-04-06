ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Apr 06, 2022
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 06 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 5, 2022).

============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================================
Member                             Company                           Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                of Shares
============================================================================================
JS Global Cap.                     Bank Al-Falah Ltd.               2,300,000          34.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         2,300,000          34.00
Akik Capital                       Bawany Air Products                 10,000          11.15
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000          11.15
AKD Sec.                           Hub Power                           15,000          69.52
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            15,000          69.52
M. M. M. A. Khanani                Image Pakistan Ltd.                100,000          17.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100,000          17.00
Topline Sec.                       Jubilee Life Ins.                   27,000         202.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            27,000         202.00
AKD Sec.                           Lucky Cement                         2,000         586.04
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,000         586.04
JS Global Cap.                     Maple Leaf Cement                  650,000          33.45
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           650,000          33.45
Shaffi Securities                  Pak Elektron                         2,000          16.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,000          16.00
MRA Sec.                           Systems Ltd.                           100         377.90
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100         377.90
First Nat. Equities                Treet Corporation                  100,000          32.50
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100,000          32.50
Akik Capital                       ZIL Limited                         10,000          73.09
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000          73.09
============================================================================================
                                   Total Turnover                   3,216,100
============================================================================================

