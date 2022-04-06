KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 5, 2022).

============================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================ JS Global Cap. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 2,300,000 34.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,300,000 34.00 Akik Capital Bawany Air Products 10,000 11.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 11.15 AKD Sec. Hub Power 15,000 69.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 69.52 M. M. M. A. Khanani Image Pakistan Ltd. 100,000 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 17.00 Topline Sec. Jubilee Life Ins. 27,000 202.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,000 202.00 AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 2,000 586.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 586.04 JS Global Cap. Maple Leaf Cement 650,000 33.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 33.45 Shaffi Securities Pak Elektron 2,000 16.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 16.00 MRA Sec. Systems Ltd. 100 377.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 377.90 First Nat. Equities Treet Corporation 100,000 32.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 32.50 Akik Capital ZIL Limited 10,000 73.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 73.09 ============================================================================================ Total Turnover 3,216,100 ============================================================================================

